Just a day after the premiere of the Young, Famous, and African Season 2 reality TV series, Zari Hassan a.k.a Zari The Bosslady has launched a scorching attack in which she belittles the father of her children Diamond Platnumz.

Zari says:

“You are CANCELLED, and if you don’t like it, let the court decide…”

“…the whole of East Africa didn’t know u till I introduced you on the scene…”

“I don’t want you, I’m not obsessed with you, matter of fact it’s the opposite…”

In a long post shared on her Instagram account on Saturday evening, Zari Hassan rants about how disrespectful and unsupportive her baby daddy, also Tanzanian singer and actor Diamond Platnumz, real name Naseeb Abdul Juma, is towards her.

The South Africa-based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman has two children with Diamond Platnumz and she leaves hints of him not being a supportive co-parent and always discussing her with his “wh**es”.

The socialite reveals how Diamond is obsessed with her and despite letting him know that she is now a married woman, he still goes on to use the Young, Famous and African show to stir up her new stable marriage.

Zari claims that Netflix deleted parts in the new season where she makes it clear that she does not want children with Diamond to suit the show and she states that it is absurd and that the WCB singer’s actions have had a negative effect on her marriage.

She also notes that Diamond does not fully support the upbringing of their children and only steps in to foot their school fees.

Dear Ex, I have so much regard for u as the father of my kids and nothing can come between that. If there was a chance for us to get back together you’d come running back. How u sitting with wh*res (temporary people in your life) discussing me leaves me in awe. U can f*ck anyone u want without using me as a bet. I dont want u, im not obsessed (with) u, matter of fact it’s the opp (you are obsessed with me, u can’t seem to replace me). U will come running like a cheetah if I called u back. I’m only reasonable for respect sake. For the sake of the kids. They (kids) Google stuff some I can explain some I can’t. You get on a whole show that’s NOT scripted and lie about me. Lie how I want kids with u, how I’m obsessed wit u. Like who the f*ck are you for me ZARI THE BOSS LADY to be obsessed? You’ll forever be in my life bcoz of kids but not how I’ve been welcoming you. You are CANCELLED, and if you don’t like it, let the court decide. I don’t need u, with or without u, I have a WHOLE F*CKING LIFE. Last I checked the whole EA didn’t know u till I introduced u on scene. I was millionaire famous, driving Porsche cars, owning properties, smart and beautiful. You forever letting these so called 20 year old disrespect me for the sake of you getting pu**y is not worth it. You are DIAMOND, u can get any person you want without involving me. I’m a whole married woman right now and your sh*t didn’t sit well with my marriage. The show to only edit parts which suit them is absurd. I MADE IT CLEAR IM WITH SOMEONE NOW, I can’t have kids with u (netflix edited the part out). How every wh*re thinks of u highly to disrespect me is sad…. I don’t ask a single cent from because I single handedly take care of my sh*t. U only hear from me when its kids fees that you pay annually (and I appreciate you for that.) Emotional support, medical, sleepless nights to mention a few is all one. Stop putting me situations with low life wh*res for clout. I’ve noticed u live for clout, without it, u can’t breath. I’m a self made billionaire and I will not have your sperm bins (put me in a category I don’t belong). Failed music career with 5 bbls, face like he/she and still couldn’t get to be noticed (sighs). Zari The Bosslady/Instagram