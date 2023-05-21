Singer and Songwriter Nince Henry has shared the visuals for his latest new jam titled “Abalungi Baweddeyo” his first under the new management he is signed to.

A weeks ago, renowned talent managers Kama Ivien and Arafaty Baddest combined efforts and established a joint artists management record label they baptized Untouchable Music Management.

Among the artists that they officially announced to be under their management are Nince Henry and Kapa Cat.

Kicking off with their duties as expected, they set off with Nince Henry recording and shooting the visuals for his latest track dubbed ‘Abalungi Baweddeyo’.

Controversial socialite Bad Black and her hubby Asha Panda feature in the music video which has gained hype via social media.

In the video, Bad Black and Asha Panda execute the roles they were assigned to play pretty well as they complimented each other to the perfection of the video.

This is a melodic representation of beauty at its most satisfying best.

The visuals to Baweddeyo were shot and directed by Jah Live Films whereas the audio was produced by Nessim Pan Production.

We have also been tipped that Nince Henry will drop another jam in less than a week’s time dubbed “Genda Genda”.

Bawedeyo visuals are already trending on YouTube. Watch them here!