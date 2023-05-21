Former Obsessions singer Sharon Salmon Nalukenge alias Sharon O has often made great strides in her life to live better and achieve immense success.

From singing, she quickly tried out her luck in Big Brother Africa although she was eliminated quickly.

She now returns to acting and had recently featured in the Sanyu Drama series season 3 which airs on DStv’s Pearl Magic Prime.

Sharon O is now receiving so much support and love from her ever-loving fan base and aims at bigger things including featuring on the global stage.

About Sharon O

In her family, Sharon O is the second born of 6 children.

She attended Kitante Primary School and Lohana Academy as her primary school before joining Taibah High School and Aga Khan High School for higher education.

She recently completed her university education when she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Tourism from Victoria University.

Sharon O’s humble beginning was with her teenage singing group, the Obsessions that took East Africa by storm.

OBSESSIONS went on to win nominations and accolades across East Africa. The OBSESSIONS much known for their hit single Jangu Jangu won regional awards like the best group in the KISSIMA Awards and was also crowned at the PAM Awards as the best singing group.

Sharon O is CEO of SHARON O & FRIENDS Ltd Company that deals in transport services and real estate. Previously, Sharon O has ventured into the bar business with her Blue Ice Bar which was located in Naalya that was once the talk of town.

Sharon O confidently boasts of a successful career in acting, singing, and entrepreneurship.