MC Kats’ ex-lover Faith Ntaborwa has been checked into a rehabilitation facility due to the worrying mental state that she finds herself in at the moment.

The slay queen who is believed to be Fille Mutoni’s cousin, first made a public appearance in 2020 when she recorded a video of herself at MC Kats’ house.

The clip made rounds online after MC Kats publicly revealed his HIV/AIDS status and noted how slay queens don’t fear the disease as long as they can get whatever they need from a man.

Ntaborwa was reportedly dragged to Dr. Paul’s Care First Recovery Home Uganda which has been in existence since 2016, taking care of people struggling with different issues.

Based on Dr. Paul, the facility rehabilitates people with Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) and other mental health issues.

He added that Faith has been greatly affected by the drugs and substances that she has been using and their aim is to help her regain her health and mental wellness.

He went ahead to explain that more tests are going to be carried out on her and updates will be shared after a period of 10 days.

He also noted that the person who recommended Ntaborwa to their rehabilitation facility was once under their care and recovered pretty well.