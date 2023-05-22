It is sad news in the family of Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) Public Relations Officer Phina Mugerwa Masanyalaze following the sudden death of her son, Frank Kalumba.

The passing of Phina Mugerwa’s son was a shock to many since it is reported that Kalumba died without battling any illness.

Based on Phina Mugerwa’s neighbors, the 16-year-old boy woke up normally and did his house chores as he usually does.

It is said that as he was exiting the house, he experienced an acute stomachache and he fell down.

He is said to have breathed his last, however, as he was being rushed to a health facility. The burial arrangements are yet to be shared.

May His Soul Rest In Peace!