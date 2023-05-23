On Tuesday, Ugandan gospel singer Julie Mutesasira a.k.a Julie Birungi revealed that she was granted Canadian citizenship together with her children.

Julie Mutesasira relocated to Canada over six years ago. Having formerly been married to a pastor, she reveals that she left the East African country after coming out as gay.

She was later joined by her children, also a popular singing duo; Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira, who started schooling and pursuing their music careers there.

In 2020, Julie wedded her female lover in what became a shock for many Ugandans.

On Tuesday 23rd May 2023, via her Instagram page, the ‘Tambula’ singer shared photos of herself and those of her children including Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira after the video oath ceremony.

In her caption, Julie expressed her happiness and thanked God for the feat. “We thank God we (are) now officially Canadian citizens,” she wrote.

Several netizens have been reacting to the development with many of her fans and followers congratulating her on the achievement.

