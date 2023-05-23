Last Friday, singer Mesach Semakula held a highly successful show at Kampala Serena Hotel that had many revelers flood the venue leaving others to return to their homes with tickets in their hands.

Following the mammoth reveler turn up at the concert, it was discovered that some individuals had sold fake entrance tickets to the event thus causing commotion and disturbance.

Luckily enough, Mesach Semakula has given an update about the fake tickets and apologized to all his fans who got affected by the shortcoming.

Reports now indicate that there are two individuals who were arrested and are currently being detained at Jinja Road Police Station as investigations are ongoing to arrest more people behind the sudden sale of fake tickets.

Mesach Semakula explains that he got information that the person who printed the fake tickets was based at Nasser Road and by the time Police went hunting him down, he had been tipped and vanished from his workplace.

He adds that the Police are doing whatever is possible to bring him to book for his wrongdoing and the damages to his brand and fans at large.