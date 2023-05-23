Singer Ronald Mayinja has yet again set the record straight concerning speculations alleging that his wife, Aisha Mayinja is seeking a divorce.

He explains that the people making the reports are just spreading their propaganda and working hard to ruin his family.

The Africa singer notes that there is nothing wrong happening between them despite his wife and children relocating to the United Kingdom.

He stressed that he will be visiting his family this week to spend some quality time with them as they bond and reunite physically.

During an interview, he also addressed that the claims that have been making rounds online alleging that his wife passed on are fake and baseless.

Ronald Mayinja explained that an unidentified Facebook user started the gossip claiming his wife passed on in order to promote his music.

He added that the person shared his wife’s photo, and attached a song’s link to generate traffic for his song on YouTube.

When he crossed paths with the false news on the internet, he quickly called his wife to check on her.

"My wife is not dead" - Ronald Mayinja sets the record straight