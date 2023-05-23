City socialite and media personality Sheilah Carol Gashumba has been put on the spot for failure to pay photographers.

A photographer identified as Hanz Shots called out Sheilah Gashumba saying she often takes photos and fails to pay for the services rendered in the name of giving the photographers publicity.

Hanz Shots expressed his dismay with Gashumba as he spoke in an interview on Galaxy TV. He cried foul of celebrities whom he labeled users.

He noted that he has demanded money from her but she plays hide and seek, something that didn’t sit well with him.

He went on to warn fellow photographers about working with people like Sheilah Gashumba saying they are not trustworthy as they can lead to the collapse of one’s business as they always hop from one photographer to another, playing the same game.

Hanz further vowed never to work with Gashumba even though she clears her debt citing that she might continue disturbing him.

He urged young photographers to refuse unpaid work.