Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso has given his elder brother Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone his flowers for the contribution he has had in his life and that of his other family members.

They say it takes one person to change the family’s generation forever, and for our family it is you! Pallaso to Chameleone

While speaking to the media at the press conference for his concert, Pallaso expressed his gratitude towards Jose Chameleone.

The TGM singer revealed how Chameleone has been a blessing in his life and the rest of their family and he has changed their generation forever.

“I want to thank Dr. Jose Chameleone. Thank you, my friend, I cannot say it all. You have given me so much, you’ve opened so many doors for me, and you’ve made easy so many things that would have been quite heavy for me to carry. They say it takes one person to change the family’s generation forever, and for our family it is you,” Pallaso said.

Pallaso narrated how Chameleone courageously left home in Kawempe as a young boy to pursue his dreams and he later came back and gave them so many opportunities.

He applauded his efforts and described him as his earthly god because he is a father figure in his life.

“He gave us so many opportunities and when we came to see those who were not lucky enough to get these opportunities, we celebrated him even more. You didn’t only stop at being my brother but you are my father on earth. They say parents are our earthly gods so Dr Jose Chameleone is my earthly god,” Pallaso added.

Pallaso summed up his speech by calling upon his fans to flock Lugogo Cricket Oval in big numbers and be part of the history come 9th June 2023.