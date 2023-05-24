Grammy-award nominee artiste Eddy Kenzo features top talent in Gael Will on their new love song titled ‘Choice’.

Gael Will has been slowly but steadily rising through the Ugandan music ranks courtesy of his vocals and songwriting skills.

Previously, Gael Will has collaborated on a couple of songs with top artists including Cindy Sanyu and Fille Mutoni. He now works with Eddy Kenzo.

In ‘Choice’, the artists express their opinions on arranged marriages as they advise parents to avoid choosing partners for their kids.

Gael Will showcases his songwriting skills in his first verse as he sings about meeting an angel. He heaps praise on her and that she is the right choice for him.

Eddy Kenzo’s music catalogue is filled with different kinds of music and he continues to show is versatility on ‘Choice’.

He sings about hos arranged marriages always end on a bad note and discourages parents from choosing partners for their children.

Choice song was produced by Artin Pro at Axtra Nation and the visuals were shot by Director Pest of Grate Make Filmz.