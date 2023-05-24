Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso is positive and very confident about filling up Lugogo Cricket Oval at his forthcoming ‘Love Fest’ concert.

At a press conference held at Protea Hotel by Marriott Kampala Skyz on Wednesday afternoon, Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso proved his intent of organizing a historical concert in June.

Pallaso’s concert dubbed ‘Love Fest’ will be held at Lugogo Cricket Oval in the second week of June (9th June 2023)

Together with fellow artists including Jose Chameleone, Weasel Manizo, Feffe Bussi, Ragga Dee, among others, Pallaso urged his fans, friends, and well-wishers to turn up in what he has dubbed a “concert for love.”

