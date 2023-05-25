Singer-turned-Presidential Advisor Catherine Kusasira faced a shameful moment when she was intercepted as she tried to explain her challenges to the Fountain of Honor President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Kusasira was cut short by the president himself as she tried to explain how hard it is for her to access him nowadays.

As she continued to express her dissatisfaction, the president promised that she will be brought to his office around mid-June so that she can elaborate on all the struggles she is facing.

Upon insisting, President Museveni stopped her and ordered her to let other people from Masaka facing communal challenges express their problems.

The gathering crowd immediately burst into wild laughter as Kusasira left the pulpit looking quite embarrassed.

A few months back, Kusasira publicly revealed that she was facing a hard time accessing the head of state.

She was seen crying as he choked on heavy debts at the time and noted that she had not received the benefits that President Museveni had promised her ever since the 2021 general elections.