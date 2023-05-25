Despite being managerless, Lydia Jazmine is confident that her music career has brighter days ahead of it and she is not faded yet.

Surviving in the Ugandan music industry consistently for years takes a lot and for a female artist who has once been such a hot item, Lydia Jazmine Nabwanuka is the center of attention.

Truthfully stating, the recent years have not been her best, musically. With just a few music projects released, she has had critics on her back, labeling her a “faded artist.”

Others claim that since she parted ways with Bushingtone, and then later with Ronnie Mulindwa, her career dipped and it will take a lot more than her undoubted vocal talent to spring her back to her former glory.

Lydia Jazmine might agree with some of the opinions stated by a few critics but she totally disagrees with being called a faded artist.

Jazmine claims to have taken a moment to reflect on her life and rebrand for the better of her music career.

With her latest release ‘Gwokya Nga Muliro’ still climbing the music charts, the One And Only maintains that she is still actively releasing music and her fans should be ready for more interesting projects this year.

She has been spending so much time in the studio and she believes her unreleased music will wow so many of the local music fans, and win their hearts back.

“I am an active musician, and my fans shouldn’t have any concerns. I have already recorded new tracks and they can eagerly await their release,” Lydia Jazmine reassured.

We cannot wait!