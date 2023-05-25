After over a year of serious bickering, Spice Diana’s manager Roger Lubega and local rapper Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju have buried the hatchet.

Since early 2022, Gravity Omutujju has unapologetically expressed his dislike for Source Management boss Roger Lubega.

In a series of online attacks and public criticism during interviews, Gravity has often revealed how Manager Roger is a hypocrite, a user, and that he does not wish well for the people around him.

Gravity also extended the attacks to Spice Diana and denied being friends with her and claimed that together with her manager, they pay deejays to stop playing their competitors’ music.

Recent days seem to have been good for both sides and an olive brunch must have been extended as Gravity Omutujju and Roger Lubega have appeared closer than usual.

The two are now back on talking terms and are often together. We witnessed this during the Uganda National Musicians Federation briefing earlier this week.

It is believed that one of the requirements to join the UNMF included reconciliation between artists as a tool to move forward as a unit.

We love to see this!