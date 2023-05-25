It always feels super cool when someone keeps their word and makes it come to life whenever they promise to do something.

Kenyan singer Jacob Obunga alias Otile Brown just made one of his staunch fans extremely excited when he promised to treat her to a magnificent dinner date and fulfilled his promise.

The fan who goes by the name Kach Gal landed herself a dinner date with Otile Brown when she inked a tattoo of the singer’s name on her back.

When she showed off the tattoo she had inked on her skin, she faced a backlash from a section of social media users.

Fortunately, when Otile Brown crossed paths with the fan’s photo, however, he promised to meet her face-to-face.

“I was insulted after getting the tattoo. I was told Otile would never want a kienyeji like me. I was told Otile wouldn’t look for me, and I was wasting my time,” Kach said.

Before linking up for the dinner date, Otile first sponsored her to a spa date, chauffeuring her in a BMW, and thereafter he shared a video showing him picking a suit before boarding his new Range Rover Vogue.

He later met the Kach Gal, took her to a classy restaurant, and opened the SUV’s door for her like a gentleman. She says she would never forget the experience.

“I am so happy to meet my crush. He is such a cute and romantic guy. Thank you so much. You are the first to take me on a dinner date and pamper me. I don’t know how to thank you. I have nothing to say but thank you,” a happy Kach Gal noted.