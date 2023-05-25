As part of her legacy, Sheebah Karungi wants to be remembered for the work she is doing for the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) which she claims has had a positive start.

Just a few weeks ago, the UNMF announced its leadership with Eddy Kenzo being elected president and Sheebah Karungi his vice.

Despite the increased criticism the federation has received thus far, Sheebah maintains that everything is moving on smoothly.

Sheebah has expressed her gratitude to the artists that have actively joined the federation to be part of the movement and air their opinions.

She claims that the biggest percentage of the top artists have already subscribed to the federation’s vision and aim and that this helps to smoothen their work as leaders.

The self-styled Queen Karma stresses that the positions in leadership should not be the center of focus but rather standing up for the right cause for the federation.

“Leadership is not a big deal but standing up for what you believe in. Standing up for my business, standing up for others who may not want to speak but share their opinions with you to speak up for them, it’s more about leaving a legacy when I die,” Sheebah told Sanyuka TV.

“I don’t want to be remembered by the buildings I have, or for my songs. I want to be remembered for standing my ground in the interest of artists to help the implementation of copyright law in a federation,” she added.