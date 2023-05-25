In the visuals of their song titled ‘In Your Arms’, Ugandan singing married couple; Linc and Veve, showcase their love and bond.

Lincoln and Yvette Murangira a.k.a Linc and Veve are a married couple celebrating fondness of each other through friendship and love.

They started their musical journey around 2022 and have released a couple of songs to their names including ‘In Your Arms’, ‘Hold On’, and ‘Where You Are’.

Linc and Veve intend to use their own personal experiences to make music that uplifts, inspires, and entertains their fans.

The chemistry between the Christian couple is evident in their music and they showcase exactly that in ‘In Your Arms’.

The video released a few days ago tries to visualise the message embedded in the lyrics. It was directed by Ivan A.

Take a gaze below: