Former Firebase crew singer-cum-Presidential Ghetto envoy Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman has poked holes in Bebe Cool’s role as the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) finance minister.

Buchaman says Bebe Cool is not ‘fit’ and doesn’t deserve the role of being the finance minister of the Uganda National Musicians Federation because he has no recognizable successful business venture that he has invested in.

He notes that the finance minister’s role should have been given to Peter Miles due to his technical knowledge of handling and making businesses successful.

Buchaman added that as artists they don’t trust Bebe Cool with their money because he is hard to trust and bank on without any financial skills he has ever exhibited.

I don’t think Bebe Cool is fit to be the finance minister of the Uganda National Musicians Federation. To hold such a position, musicians have to be able to trust in you. I don’t think we trust him. I don’t know any of his businesses that make good money or stand out. I think Peter Miles would do better in that position. Buchaman

He goes ahead to say that the Ghetto is not well represented on the committee and that Eddy Kenzo should call him and offer him a position for a representation of the ghetto.

He notes that when Kenzo achieves that, his presidency will be validated and solidified among the ghetto youth.