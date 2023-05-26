Renowned Jazz artiste Myko Ouma will be headlining the very first edition of the Jazz Affair which is scheduled for early October.

Jazz music in Uganda has been quite silent for a while and jazz music lovers have been wondering what the future of the genre loos like, locally.

The Jazz Affair might be the answer to their questions as it brings a refreshing breather, reopening that jazz stage.

The very first of its kind, The Jazz Affair will happen on the 6th of October at the Kampala Serena Hotel. It is poised to be an exciting live authentic jazz music experience.

The show will mainly focus on Ugandan jazz music and fusions covering a local/global spectrum and other forms of creative musical cultures that we do not usually consume from the mainstream.

As a gear up to the Independence Day celebrations, the Jazz Affair will aim at discovering, appreciating, and showcasing Uganda’s musical culture and heritage celebrating Uganda’s 62 years of independence.

Multi-talented Jazz artiste Myko Ouma will headline this year’s edition along with other local Jazz music acts.

With over 20 years of experience in live performance and production, Myko Ouma has elevated the Jazz music scene in Uganda.

With his unique entertaining style, informed by traditional rhythms and melodies fused with Western sounds and styles, he is the star to watch.