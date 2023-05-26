Exactly a month after announcing her exit from Galaxy FM, Radio Presenter Prim Asiimwe has officially joined NRG Radio Uganda.

On 25th April, Prim Asiimwe’s time at Galaxy FM came to a close after ten years of wonderful service as a Producer and Lead Presenter for the Evening Rush and the Galaxy Top 20 Countdown.

Her followers have since asked what her next move is as speculations and rumors started flying around indicating how she was set to leave the country.

On Wednesday, NRG Radio Kenya teased the news about Prim Asiimwe joining the station with a photo shared on their social media accounts and the caption:

“Look who is chilling with us on #nrgcirclerave tonight. Prim Asiimwe all the way from Uganda, Cocktails on her pale VIP.”

Rumors immediately began circulating that Prim had eventually relocated to Kenya for her new job. On Friday morning, however, she revealed that she had joined the Ugandan sister channel.

Via her social media, she noted how she is “off the streets” and will now be working for NRG Radio Uganda.

“I’ll just need y’all to set those alarms and wake me up because I might wake up nga the show is done. Shame. Ps: am off the streets! Leezziiiiiigooooooo! Every morning 106.5 on your radio. Radio, missed you, so much,” she wrote on Twitter.

Prim will be working on the ‘NRG Breakfast Club’ alongside EKA, Bigboy Shaque, and DJ Beats. The program happens every weekday (Monday to Friday) from 6 am to 10 am.

Congratulations Apuuli!