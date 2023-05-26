Next month, the anticipated Roast And Rhyme festival will return to Jinja for the second edition of “Nyam on the Nile”.

Swangz Avenue will elope with its loyal legion of merry-makers to Jinja, for the second instalment of the ‘Nyam on the Nile’ edition of the esteemed Roast and Rhyme picnic.

The three-day picnic experience will commence on Friday 30th June 2023, through Saturday 1st July and conclude on Sunday 2nd July.

Thrill seekers will partake of the experience on the scenic banks of the river Nile in a jam-packed adventure of fun and urban entertainment in the heart of Eastern Uganda.

Swangz Avenue is taking the Roast And Rhyme Experience in Jinja to serve the growing trend and thirst among thrill seekers for domestic tourism.

Revellers will kick start the festival with a Bon Fire on Friday night in which they will experience freestyle music, karaoke, and poetry while feasting on wild roasted meats and all this will happen at Source of the Nile Gardens , Nile park.

On Saturday, revellers will storm Jinja to relish in the various tourist attractions that the city boasts such as the breathtaking source of the Nile.

Revellers will then get their adrenaline raging in an extreme sports session that will include tubing, Quad

biking, horse racing, and bungee jumping, among a host of other activities.

Guests will wrap up their Saturday at the source of the Nile Gardens, Nile Park with an evening chill on the Nile river banks with meat roasting, live music by Uganda’s performing creme, and an after-party graced by the game’s most sought-after deejays.

The festival will be concluded on Sunday with an all-white brunch that will commence at 10 am at Forever Resort Njeru.

At the brunch, guests will delight themselves in the taste of different food cuisines while winding down to the best soul music performances.