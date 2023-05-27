Singer Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye Starboss has continued to express his dislike for his former friend turned nemesis Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo.

While appearing in an interview at Galaxy FM, the former Big Talent Entertainment singer disclosed that the he fellout with Eddy Kenzo because he doesn’t wish others well.

This is not the first time Big Eye Starboss has pointed fingers at Eddy Kenzo labelling him as a self-centred person.

Big Eye said that the 2023 Grammy-nominated artist declined to give fellow artists connections to big brands.

Big Eye notes that they are both successful and he cannot hate him for his achievements.

He maintained that despite not being friends, it doesn’t take away the fact that they each helped the other back in the days when they were starting out their music careers.

We are not friends right now. But we were once friends and helped each other in different aspects of life. I don’t envy his success because we are both superstars. Big Eye