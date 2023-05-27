Singer Ronald Mayinja has, at last, cleared the air about his alleged relocation to the United Kingdom (UK).

The rumors began with Mayinja announcing that he was leaving the country for the UK to visit his family and wife as he spoke to the media after singer Mesach Semakula’s concert that went down at the Kampala Serena Hotel, last weekend.

His words seem to have been misquoted by online platforms who published stories about how he had officially relocated to the UK.

The gossip about his relocation were further fuelled by rumours about his wife, Aisha Nakyeyune Mayinja allegedly requesting for divorce.

Mayinja has since become a laughing stock on the internet as many mock him for fleeing the country and renting out his family house.

Some critics alleged that he had left the country because he is choking on debts that he has since failed to clear thus opting to switch location.

Ronald Mayinja, however, maintains that he only traveled to the Queen’s land to pay a visit to his family and wife.

He also assured that he is not indebted as many claim and accuse him. He stresses that he is debt free and there is no reason for him to relocate permanently.