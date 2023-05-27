Word has been making rounds online indicating that former Eagles band singer Ronald Mayinja had reportedly relocated to the United Kingdom where his wife, Aisha Nakyeyune Mayinja, and the family are currently based.

Mayinja’s family relocated to the UK more than a year ago and rumours circulated indicating that he had been dumped and ditched.

He, however, disregarded the rumours and maintained that he has never broken up with his wife.

He set the record straight saying he sent his family overseas to seek greener pastures and for the purposes of his children attaining better quality education.

In a previous interview with Radio Simba, Mayinja disclosed that he was just going to the UK to visit his family and spend some quality time with them since he had taken a long without being close to them, a bond that he missed a lot.

Catherine Kusasira has now come out and confirmed that Ronald Mayinja left the country for the UK to pursue further education.

It is also reported that Ronald Mayinja rented off his home in Munyonyo, a sign that further confirmed the Tuli Kubunkenke singer could have relocated to the UK officially.