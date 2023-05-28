After over four years in South Africa, Ugandan Radio Personality Badru Senoga a.k.a Batt Badru is back in Uganda.

Batt Badru, before leaving for South Africa 4 years ago, had built a reputation as a music critic on Dembe FM.

Together with the hardcore trio of Eddie Sendi, Kasuku, and Jenkins Mukasa, Batt’s analysis on different topics in the entertainment sector were appreciated by several local radio listeners.

He left for South Africa where he says he has been handling personal business on top of furthering his education.

Also Read: Irene Ntale’s cryptic response to Vinka’s revelation

The former East Africa Radio presenter, CEO Vybe Life Ug, and Dembe FM panelist on the Mighty Talk n Talk show returned to the +256 on Saturday morning.

He immediately got back to his former work station in Namuwongo and hopped onto the Talk and Talk show together with his comrades to resume business as usual.

Speaking to MBU, Batt Badru revealed that he returned to Uganda to concentrate on his other projects.

“South Africa was good. I did my education on a few courses and I felt it was time to come back because I missed home. Plus I have some projects here,” he told us.

Welcome back!