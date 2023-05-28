Nader Barrak and Dorah Mwima are soon to expand their family with yet another member if we are to go by the revelation made by the former Miss Uganda.

Via Facebook on Sunday morning, Dorah Mwima shared a photo of herself standing next to her husband with her bulged tummy showing.

The 33-year-old added the caption, “Yesterday evening we got to celebrate our 9th Christian wedding anniversary. Let’s just say, I ate a lot!”

The baby bump is easy to see and it seems to have grabbed the attention of netizens.

A section of her followers quickly congratulated her upon the wedding anniversary while others sent her their best of wishes regarding her pregnancy.

Nader Barrak cheekily reposted the photo and added the caption, “I did that!”

This will be the couple’s sixth child and we wish Dorah a safe pregnancy and delivery. Congratulations to the family.