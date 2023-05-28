In a video she shared on her Twitter account on Sunday evening, Doreen Kabareebe almost beared it all while showing her baby bump.

Like her name goes “Kabareebe” (translated to mean “Let Them See”), USA-based model Doreen Kabareebe left little to imagination in a video she shared on social media.

Kabareebe who is heavy with child seems to have been at war with netizens since it was revealed that she was baking a bun in her oven.

Recently, she emphasised how she was not to be humbled by pregnancy as critics had earlier hinted.

On Sunday, the often controversial socialite shared a video of herself in the bathroom with her shirt open, revealing her boobs and baby bump.

To the video, Kabareebe adds a caption in which she seems to praise her boobs:

“Some of your girlfriends be with fallen boobs at the age of 15. Pregnancy has got mine there at 32 and am loving the change,” she tweeted very much to the shock of several of her followers.

