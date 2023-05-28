Evelyn Lagu has asked critics to cut Spice Diana some slack because whatever she did by posting photos of her on her sickbed was out of good intentions.

Singer Evelyn Lagu a.k.a Evelyn Love has been battling health complications for a very long time and her situation keeps deteriorating.

A few days ago, Spice Diana who has often sent her financial help and basic needs, visited her at her sickbed. She later posted photos and asked her fans to extend support to Evelyn Lagu.

Critics immediately bombarded the post asking the Source Management artist to delete the photos off social media because Lagu looked in a bad state.

Others mocked Spice Diana for always moving with a camera when she is giving charity and noted how she only does it for the clout.

Evelyn Lagu, however, believes Spice Diana always means well for her and that she does everything she does out of good intentions and to inspire other people to emulate her.

The ailing singer asked critics to leave Spice Diana because their criticism will only discourage her to stop giving charity.

“Bambi Spice mumuleke (leave her alone), at least she has done more good than bad. I don’t think she has any bad intentions. It hurts that she’s going through this because of me. She’s being discouraged and she does a lot of charity,” Lagu partly wrote on her Facebook page.