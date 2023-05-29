Alien Skin smoothly jumped off a police kabangali (patrol) on which he had been bundled after being arrested following his physical fight with fellow singer Pallaso.

Monday evening was treated to a dramatic video of Pallaso physically assaulting fellow dancehall singer Alien Skin allegedly for disrespecting him.

Pallaso who hurls a few slaps toward the Sitya Danger singer is heard commanding him to respect him and to shout it out loud.

Reports indicate that it took police’s intervention to calm the situation down and Alien Skin was arrested.

Police allegedly intervened and in another video, Mbu has accessed, Alien Skin jumps off a police pickup on which he had been put in an effort to have him arrested.

He jumps off and runs away from the unsuspecting security officers before sprinting off in the dark, leaving them looking on in surprise.

Take a look at the video below: