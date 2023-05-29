After an exhilarating performance at the Kampala Serena Hotel in 2019, Congolese music legend Awilo Longomba is set to return to Uganda for the Legends of Sound concert.

Two legends of music in the region; Afrigo Band and Awilo Longomba are set to give Ugandans the ultimate musical extravaganza experience come 5th August 2023.

Slated to happen at the Sheraton Gardens, Kampala the concert dubbed “Legends of Sound” is one of the most anticipated concerts if we are to go by the success of Awilo’s past performances in the +256.

Ugandans have the chance to once again experience the electrifying rhythms, infectious beats, and soul-stirring melodies from both music legends.

Afrigo Band

The fusion of the Afrigo Band, who will be celebrating 48 years in the industry, blending their iconic sound with the infectious energy of Awilo Longomba, the legendary Congolese artist is quite something to look forward to.

This one-of-a-kind collaboration will create an extraordinary experience for music enthusiasts with a mix of Afro beats, Rumba, Jazz, Lingala, and timeless classics that will make this night an unforgettable celebration of African music.

More information regarding other performers and ticket details are to be shared in the coming weeks. Take a gaze at what ensued at Awilo Longomba’s last visit to the Pearl Of Africa: