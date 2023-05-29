By now, Dre Kali, formerly Dre Cali, has settled well in Canada but he still believes there are several unresolved issues with his former record label Mpaka Records.

In 2022, Dre Kali left Uganda in search of greener pastures in Canada after a couple of years of doing great music under Mpaka Records.

This sparked off attacks from critics and some members of his former management who were displeased with how he left the record label incommunicado.

They claimed that Dre Kali had wrongly treated his former bosses who were shocked by his departure as well.

A lot has happened in Dre Kali’s life since and he is back to what he does best with a new album and more music in store for his fans.

While speaking on the ‘The Broad View Podcast’, the ‘Ekifuba’ singer noted that how his departure was handled in the media was wrong and that many lies were told.

“I prefer the person (Ykee Benda) coming back to me than going to the media like they did in the first place. There are things that they put in the media that I need to really clean up,” Dre Kali partly said.

He plans to solve the unresolved issues when the right time comes but asks his fans to always disregard what is said if it is not from himself.

“Our contract (with Mpaka Records) is expired now. We have a few issues we need to sort. With time, everything happens at the right time so with time everything will be sorted,” he added.