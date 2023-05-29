Pallaso claims Alien Skin attacked him and disorganised his rehearsals hence the fight which has gone viral across social media.

In a video that went viral on social media, Pallaso physically assaulted Alien Skin with beatings and his team looked on.

The self-styled King Of The East was heard constantly commanding Alien Skin to respect him and to say it out loud as he rained punches on him.

The Sitya Danger singer was later seen jumping off a police patrol on which he had been bundled.

Pallaso, while speaking to Isaac Kaiyz, revealed that he was attacked by Alien Skin and his gang while rehearsing for his forthcoming concert.

The Uganda National Musicians Federation Vice President says that Alien, together with over 150 other people attacked him and distorted his rehearsals.

Pallaso notes that Alien Skin then started taunting him while belittling him using ghetto jargons, something that made him lose his cool.

The father of two apologised for the violence that was recorded on video but warned Alien Skin, and reminded him that he has been through whatever lifestyle he is trying to portray.