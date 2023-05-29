In the course of becoming a star or attaining a soft life, people always pass through thick and thin and sacrifice a lot to achieve their goals especially when they hail from humble backgrounds.

Singer Victor Ruz, born Victor Wajja, is no different from most Ugandans who have managed to make it in life and in the entertainment circles if we are to name some of them including Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah Karungi, Spice Diana, and Fik Fameica though the list is endless.

Sharing his life story to becoming who he is right now, Victor Ruz is thankful for the hard work and hustles he invested in his craft and to God for making it all possible.

While speaking in an interview on Spark TV’s Mwasuze Mutya, Victor Ruz narrated that before joining active music, he did a lot of odd jobs to make ends meet.

Among the odd jobs that he used to do is to rare chicken and would share the same shelter with the chicken and when it rained, it would as well pour on him until he decided to quit the job and sought for something else.

After leaving the job of raring chicken, he invested his small capital in a chapati stall business that collapsed in a few days and later joined the boutique business with some of his colleagues.

However, he failed to manage and balance the boutique business with his musical talent since he would spend most of his time singing, hence life got a lot tough, and would sometimes fail to afford what to eat and would depend on raw mangoes.

Upon joining the music gang, singing and managing the boutique was difficult so I had to choose one thing and of course, I followed my dream and stopped working at the boutique. Life became hard once more; sometimes we had raw mangoes for lunch–Victor Ruz, Singer#MwasuzeMutya pic.twitter.com/Bsfa3pimma — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) May 29, 2023