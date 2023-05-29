If there is an instant thing to appreciate about the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), is the factor of unity among artists.

This is due to the fact that some of the artists who had spent years without talking to one another finally started doing so.

Taking the example of Sheebah and Pallaso, the two had last had a conversation with one another several years back when they were still signed to Team No Sleep (TNS).

With the formation of UNMF and the two elected as vice president and deputy vice president, they had the chance to share about their friendship and how far they have come.

Pallaso narrated that as he shared with Sheebah, he told her that he thought they were tight friends, and to his surprise, Sheebah told him that they were just workmates and not close as he thought.

Deep down in the conversation, they both shared stories that were touching to the extent that they almost even dropped tears as they couldn’t believe how they were being treated and made to work like slaves.

As Pallaso spoke to Galaxy TV, he said Sheebah is one of the people he missed very much and hinted at the possibility of hitting the studio to record another banger.