Tooro Kingdom witnessed an exciting display of talent and determination as the MTN-sponsored bicycle race took center stage in Kyenjojo district.

The event, aimed at raising awareness about HIV/AIDS in the region, featured both ordinary and sports bike races.

In the ordinary bicycle race, Innocent Muhenda of Mukunyu emerged as the champion, leaving the audience in awe of his impressive skills.

Muhenda’s victory earned him a well-deserved reward of 500,000 shillings from MTN. On the other hand, Job Musinguzi from Kyenjojo town council clinched the top spot in the sports bike race, walking away with a cash prize of 400,000 shillings.

Riders at the starting line of the first round of bicyle races in the MTN Tooro Masaza Tounament

The competition showcased other exceptional riders as well. Robert Mugabe, Deus Mucunguzi, Tom Birungi, and Clean Ahumuza all displayed their prowess in the ordinary bicycle category.

Solomon Mpumwire, Ronald Mayanja, Steven Murungi, and Julius Tumusiime secured their positions in the top five. Each of these riders received cash prizes ranging from 25,000 to 100,000 shillings.

MTN’s involvement in the event demonstrated their commitment to supporting the development of Tooro Kingdom. Madina Nabawanuka, the MTN territory manager for Mubende and Kyenjojo, expressed the company’s dedication to partnering with the kingdom in various endeavors.

She commended the public for choosing MTN as their preferred network and acknowledged Tooro Kingdom for nurturing the talents of its subjects.

Aggrey Byaruhanga, the Regional Marketing Manager at MTN, highlighted the company’s continued engagement with Tooro Kingdom in initiatives such as HIV campaigns and ICT programs. Byaruhanga emphasized MTN’s enthusiasm for collaborating on constructive projects with the kingdom.

Peter Kato Abigaba, the Mwenge South County chief, applauded MTN for their invaluable partnership and unwavering support for talent within Tooro Kingdom. He urged the public to prioritize their health by getting tested for HIV and promoting peaceful family environments.

The thrilling bicycle race marked another successful collaboration between MTN and Tooro Kingdom. As the event concluded, plans were already underway for the next race scheduled to take place in Kitagwenda district on June 4, 2023, according to Michael Wandera, the kingdom’s sports minister.

The MTN-sponsored bicycle race not only showcased the exceptional skills of the riders but also underscored the importance of raising awareness about HIV/AIDS in the Tooro sub-region. It served as a reminder of the power of sports in advocating for healthy lifestyles and fostering community development.