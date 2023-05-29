According to a statement released by the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Annet Among on Monday morning, the president of Uganda H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023.

On Tuesday 21st March 2023, the Ugandan Parliament passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 with strict guidelines and punishments against the indulgence and promotion of homosexuality in Uganda.

As the new Bill awaited President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s approval, the public has been airing opinions on its impact and importance in the +256.

On Monday, the Act was assented to by President Museveni.

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Uganda, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has executed his Constitutional mandate as prescribed by Article 91 (3) (a) of the |995 Constitution and assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023,” wrote Hon. Anita Among.

The Speaker revealed that as Parliament, the concerns of citizens were taken into consideration and that a decision in support of the act was reached to protect the sanctity of family among other values and cultural norms.

She thanked the fountain of honor and members of parliament for acting fast on the Act whilst withstanding the pressure that arose from different parts of the world.

Hon. Anita Among now calls upon the responsible enforcers of the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 to begin enforcing the law fairly.

Below is the rest of the statement:

As Parliament of Uganda, we have heeded the concerns our people and legislated to protect the sanctity of family; as per Article 31 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

We have stood strong to defend the Culture, Values and aspirations of our people as per objectives 19 & 24 of our National Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy.

I thank His Excellency, the President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his steadfast action in the interest of Ugandans. With a lot of humility, I thank my colleague Members of Parliament for withstanding all the pressure, in the interest of our Country. By their action, we have lived by our motto: For God and our Country.

On behalf of the Parliament of Uganda, I thank the people of Uganda for the prayers and encouragement as we executed our mandate in line with Articles I and 79 of the Constitution

We shall always stand for and promote the interests of the people of Uganda.

I now encourage the duty bearers under the law to execute the mandate bestowed upon them in the Anti-Homosexuality Act. The people of Uganda have spoken, and it is your duty now to enforce the law in a fair, steadfast, and firm manner.

For God and my Country. Anita Annet Among, Speaker of Parliament.