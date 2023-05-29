Former NBS TV news anchor Sheilla Nduhukire has taken a host of her followers by surprise after she revealed the face of her baby for the first time since she gave birth.

Sheilla Nduhukire showed off her baby via a video on her Instagram account to the excitement of the public which immediately started to congratulate her upon giving birth.

Going by the caption on her Instagram stories, it seems the baby boy was baptized as Zuri Rubanza Kakonge as she wrote asking her followers to bear it with her over the joy she is having.

Zuri Rubanza Kakonge. Still taking it all in. Please bear with me. Sheilla Nduhukire

Sheilla Nduhukire is a happily married woman to businessman Derrick Kakonge and the two tied the knot in a low-key ceremony attended by close friends, family, and relatives.

Having bid farewell at NBS TV, Sheilla joined National Medical Store and she currently holds the position of the Principle Public relations officer.

Congratulations Sheilla upon growing the family!