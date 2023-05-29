Upcoming singer Fred Kiggundu alias Simple K was over the weekend sentenced to prison for a period of 48 months (4 years) for claiming paternity to the singer-turned-presidential advisor, Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakanguubi’s son.

Simple K got the sentencing after pleading guilty to three charges that Full Figure accused him of doing and since he failed to defend himself, the ruling sent him behind coolers.

The 28-year-old Simple K will serve the punishment on top of the 12 months he has been behind bars since he last appeared in court in June 2022.

Simple K landed in hot soup after he took part in several interviews claiming the paternity of Full Figure’s son, Museveni Kairos Pearl.

Since then, they have been battling in court until Full Figure won the case although she declined to carry out the DNA tests for the child as Simple K had requested.

The ruling was passed by Judge Iga Adiru during the hearing at Makindye court and he will serve 16 months in prison for each crime he committed including lying, using inappropriate language, and abusing the internet.