In a video that leaked online on Monday evening, Pallaso is seen physically assaulting fellow artist Alien Skin while commanding him to respect him.

Since breaking onto the music scene, Alien Skin, real name Patrick Mulwana, has been the talk of the town not only for his unique music style but for his lifestyle.

Away from living a carefree lifestyle and having a rather oldskool choice of fashion and cars, his love for violence has marred the start of his career.

A couple of months ago, Alien Skin dominated the gossip column for allegedly physically assaulting a bouncer and later a music promoter.

According to reports, Pallaso and Alien Skin faced off after comments made by the latter during an interview that the self-styled Suckefree Boss found rather degrading.

In the video that is making rounds, Pallaso is seen assaulting Alien Skin while commanding him to speak out that he respects him as other people look on.

WATCH: singer Pallaso in brawl with fellow artist Alien Skin



(Credit: @KaiyzOfficial) pic.twitter.com/rNgglmYv5I — MBU (@MBU) May 29, 2023