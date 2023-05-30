Radio and TV personality Mark Mukunja and his wife are beaming with joy following the good news of welcoming a baby girl.

Based on the reports we are getting, Mukunja’s wife and the baby are both in good health condition.

Going by the video clip shared online, the baby girl resembles her dad and this gave Mukunja more reasons to smile as he welcomed his new bundle of joy.

As of now, he is yet to reveal the name of his daughter to the public.

For a long time, we have only known Mukunja as a dad of one, a boy, and following the arrival of the new baby girl, he is now a father of two.

Congratulations to the couple upon expanding their family to four members!