On Tuesday, MTN Uganda announced the relaunch of MTN Webphone with Webex, an innovative communication solution that enables MTN customers in the diaspora to make calls back home at local calling rates. This solution is being relaunched in partnership with Cisco, the global leader in video conferencing and messaging solutions.

MTN Webphone with Webex is not just a calling application; it is a comprehensive platform that enables users to enjoy a wide range of communication tools, including chatting, conference calling, and seamless file sharing from any location around the world.

With this cutting-edge solution, MTN customers can keep their business operations running smoothly, connect with friends and family in Uganda at affordable local rates, and collaborate effortlessly with employees and business partners worldwide.

Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, expressed her enthusiasm about the new offering, stating, “MTN Webphone with Webex marks a significant milestone in our journey towards MTN’s Ambition 2025.

“We believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life and this includes not only providing connectivity but also doing so affordably. Our partnership with Cisco allows us to deliver an unmatched communication experience to our customers, empowering them to stay connected, productive, and agile in today’s digital age. We believe this innovative solution will transform the way people communicate globally,” Mulinge added.

Ibrahim Senyonga, General Manager of MTN Enterprise Business Unit, added, “MTN Webphone with Webex is a key addition to our Unified Communications portfolio, that seeks to ensure that we deploy the full suite of voice services, both mobile and fixed, particularly for the business community. We believe that MTN Webphone with Webex is the answer to affordability and convenience for Ugandans in the diaspora, traders, and business travelers who want to stay in touch with their contacts and family back home.”

MTN Webphone with Webex is a testament to MTN’s commitment to providing industry-leading connectivity services and empowering businesses with advanced tools to enhance productivity and growth.

To sign up for MTN Webphone with Webex:

Customers can visit any MTN Service Center with a valid National ID and a working email address.

The web phone number, starting with ‘032,’ will be assigned upon registration, enabling users to make calls over the Internet using a smartphone, tablet, or any other Internet-enabled device.

About MTN Uganda

MTN Uganda is a leading telecoms company in Uganda with a primary objective of carrying on the business of a national operator of a telecommunications network pursuant to the National Telecommunications Operator (NTO) license granted by the Uganda Telecommunications Commission (UCC).

Among MTN’s offerings are network services, digital and financial technology services, interconnect and roaming, sale of mobile devices, and MTN Mobile Money (which is conducted through subsidiary MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited).

MTN has a presence in all 134 districts of Uganda. Services are delivered through a network of over 173,415 Mobile Money agents, 200 service stores, and 13 main distributors. For the period ended 31 December 2022, MTN Uganda had 17.2 million subscribers, 11 million MoMo users, and 6.7 million active data users.

About the MTN Group

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our 240 million customers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

They are inspired by their belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code “MTN”. They are pursuing the Ambition 2021 strategy with a major focus on growth in data, fintech, and digital businesses.