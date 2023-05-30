A true musician commands respect through the strength of their music, not by their physical prowess. Some musicians are just so desperate for attention that they have to resort to force.

I don’t mean to be rude or anything, but I’ve been thinking about the purported video of Pallaso assaulting Alien Skin in order to demand respect from him. Dear Pallaso, you did not need to assault a fellow musician in order to command respect from him even if he disrespected you in the first place.

You did not need to be uncivilized to command respect from a person that acted in an uncivilized manner. This makes both of you uncivilized. I think that this kind of behavior is very local, childish and unprofessional and I hope that this never happens again in your life!

For a moment I thought the Ugandan Music industry had grown past fights until I saw these young lads bringing back the old ways.

Here’s the deal: if you’re a musician who uses violence or threats of violence to get respect, you’re a coward. You’re not a badass. You’re just a bully who wants attention and power. And there’s nothing wrong with that—it’s human nature, really—but don’t be surprised when people don’t take you seriously or don’t listen to your music because they do not find it good anyway (I am not saying that Pallaso or Alien Skin have bad music).

However, even if you are a famous musician, you cannot use your “power” and fame to force people to respect you. That is not how it works. As a musician, you must earn respect through your talent and hard work. You can’t just beat up a fellow musician (or any person) because they insulted you or said something offensive.

The respect that you demand from others should be earned through your actions and accomplishments, not by brute force or intimidation!

As a famous musician with a lot of power, it is your responsibility to be respectful of others and not abuse your position. You need to remember that being a musician doesn’t give you the right to do whatever you want. You can’t just walk up to someone and start assaulting them because you think they’re being rude or something. That’s not how it works! You can not justify your lawlessness with lawlessness.

You have to be someone who stands up for what you believe in and leads by example. If you want people to respect you, then show them that you deserve respect by being a kind human being who cares about others and is able to handle naysayers in a strategic manner. You can’t just expect people to give you respect because of who you are or what you do for a living or by assaulting them.

Let Pallaso go to Alien Skin, shake hands and get hugs from each other and he will see the cheers he will get from the masses for doing something mature and reasonable and actually increase his concert audience by attracting Alien Skin’s fan base. Bury the hatchet and let the industry move on with real music as opposed to cheap popularity and attention-seeking stunts.

Alien Skin is new to this fame and popularity thing. So, Pallaso should inspire the younger ones better than throwing tantrums like a baby for allegedly feeling disrespected leading him to assault others.

Pallaso should know that music is about expressing yourself, and there’s nothing more powerful than that. A musician who uses force to command respect is a coward. Period!