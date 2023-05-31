Rapper GNL Zamba asks fellow artists to always avoid getting involved in heated arguments and violence because war is not a solution to anything.

The last few days have been dominated by the news of Alien Skin being physically assaulted by Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso.

The real reason behind their altercation seems to be unclear but a video of Pallaso beating Alien Skin seemed to have left many musicians in shock.

The internet has since reacted with many netizens calling out Pallaso and the entire Mayanja family to stop acting violently towards fellow artists.

Baboon Forest Ent. boss GNL Zamba has also added his voice to several others in cautioning artists against violence.

The rapper, through Twitter, took the example of Mowzey Radio, Tupac, and Biggie who all lost their lives due to violence and insults.

Zamba noted that the cycle of violence only makes things worse and asked that the artists cool their heads for peace to prevail.

“I would like to remind my brothers in this industry that it was a fight that led to the death of our beloved brother, Moses Radio. It was insults that lead to the deaths of Tupac & Biggie,” Zamba tweeted.

“Energy is neither created nor destroyed, a cycle of violence only perpetuates itself until a bigger man has the courage to break it. Love not war let cool heads prevail. Love and respect you both,” he added.

