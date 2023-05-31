At the start of May, Kadongo Kamu singer Hassan Ndugga Bamweyana promised that he will be taking a serious step toward making his love life with his lover, Madina official.

Indeed, he lived to his word when he visited his wife’s Ssenga’s home and held a colorful Kukyala ceremony that was attended by close friends and family relatives.

The martial function went down smoothly and the people who turned up really enjoyed the function as they ate food and sipped away on their drinks without any disturbances.

Speaking to the media, the Ebintu Bizibu singer noted that the next martial function which is the introduction (Kwanjula) will be happening next year when he will invite most of his Kadongo Kamu artists and friends to attend.

He announced that the Kwanjula will go down on 22nd June 2024 with hopes that by then everything will be set for his guests to enjoy.

After Kwanjula, the wedding will be happening as he looks forward to completing the journey of being a fully married man to his beautiful wife, Madina.

He further explained that he was challenged by singer Roden Y Kabako and other dancehall artists who have over the years shown fellow artists that it is important for one to get married as they look responsible in society.

This has always left him puzzled as to why fellow Kadongo Kamu artists don’t legalize their relationships and he seems to have set the tone for others to copy as well.

I was challenged by Kabako who held serious martial ceremonies yet I looked at him as a Muyaye. So I said why not us the band singer don’t do the same thing? Hassan Ndugga

Congratulations Hassan Ndugga on the new chapter taken in your relationship!