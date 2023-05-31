Last week, veteran Kadongo Kamu singer Mamuli Katumba accused Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) vice president Sheebah Karungi of harassing him as he gave a speech during one of the meetings they held.

Mamuli Katumba felt disgusted with Sheebah Karungi and cannot forget the moment when Eddy Kenzo had to intervene to save the day as the former TNS singer had called the security detail of the venue to kick him out.

He explained that the embarrassment and shame that Sheebah made him experience made him ill and he had to be rushed to the nearby health center for treatment as high blood pressure due to diabetes had escalated again.

In a video that circulated online, he asserted that if he passes on during these times, Sheebah should be held accountable for his death.

In a recent interview, when asked whether he has room to forgive Sheebah, Mamuli Katumba noted that it will take the involvement of Church leaders and pastors for him to forgive her.

As of now, Mamuli says his battle with Sheebah is very far from getting over since he is not a simple man to joke around with.