Gossip reports reaching our news desk indicate that local songstress Grace Nakalema snatched someone’s married husband to own him.

For those who are not familiar with singer Grace Nakalema, she is famed for her songs Kwata Woyagala, Nafuuna Omuntu, Choice Yange, Kagende, Omugalanda, and the most popular one dubbed Nsaba Ontodele which made her a name in the music industry.

She rose to fame in the mid-2000s and was one of the artists who never missed performing at shows because of her soothing vocals and love songs that always melted people’s hearts.

Following years of searching for Mr. Right, singer Grace Nakalema reportedly ended up snatching a married man from someone else who seemingly wasn’t taking good care of him.

It is reported that recently, Grace Nakalema has been painting social media red with photos of her new catch, and those close to her confirmed the development.

When she was called to clarify the matter on Bukedde TV, the Nsaba Ontodele Omuntu singer did not deny the accusations.

She was then heard speaking with much joy and excitement which proved that she is deeply in love with her new catch.

We wish her all the best in her love life journey that she has embarked on.