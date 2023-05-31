Tonight, the popular Ugandan dance group the Triplets Ghetto Kids (TGK) will be showcasing their unique talents in the Britain’s Got Talent 2023 competition semi-finals.

In April, the Ghetto Kids grabbed news headlines after they won a golden buzzer at the return of Britain’s Got Talent 2023 competition.

Italian choreographer, ballroom and Latin dancer, and Television personality, Bruno Tonioli hit the Golden Buzzer to give the Ghetto Kids a standing ovation at their very first audition at the competition.

Since, TGK have been enjoying the fruits of their early success in the competition and they returned to the United Kingdom for the semi-finals which are set to be held tonight.

Through their social media platforms, the group of 30 kids who live in an orphanage in Uganda, rallied their followers to support them tonight.

Hello Everyone! We are on For Tonight’s Semifinals at Britain’s Got Talent. Watch us live via ITV & ITVX at 8 pm GMT, and Uganda time at 10 pm EAT,” they wrote.

The group is confident of their craft and they will go all out to showcase it tonight. “We know we got this and with your love and Support, we will make it to the finals,” they added.

We wish them the very best!