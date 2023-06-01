Caroline Marcah has poured her heart out as she wishes NBS TV’s MC Kats, real name Edwin Katamba, a happy birthday.

For a while now, former best friends, MC Kats and Caroline Marcah, have been rumored to be at loggerheads over undisclosed matters.

The Bukedde TV presenter’s social media posts have often been perceived as trolls towards MC Kats whom she once was rumored to be dating.

Today, as the self-styled King Of The Mic celebrates adds a year to his age, Marcah has poured her heart out in celebration of his friend.

In a post she shared on her different social media pages, Caroline Marcah highlights Kats’ goodness and how she always focuses on his better side.

She acknowledges his imperfection and assures him that he will always have a friend in her regardless of what happens in their lives.

“Your goodness overwhelms the bad. I choose to always see you for the better side of you. No one is perfect, we all just have to do our best in life. You Only Live Once. And you will always have a friend right here. A very happy birthday to you Katamba Edwin, she writes.

Sweet, innit?