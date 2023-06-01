Celebrated TV personality Simon Cowell was left star-struck by the Triplets Ghetto Kids during Britain’s Got Talent semifinals so he asked to join the group.

On Wednesday 31st May 2023, the Triplets Ghetto Kids made history as they cruised through to the grand finale of Britain’s Got Talent 2023.

Their performance consisted of a multi-national fuse of different music genres and styles on a stage customized to show an indigenous Ugandan homestead.

Their performance seems not only to have pleased the audience but the judges too, including the hard-to-please Simon Cowell.

A video accessed by Mbu.ug shows a quite pleased Simon Cowell enjoying a moment with the Ugandan dance group backstage after they were declared finalists.

In the video, the English television personality, entrepreneur, and record executive asks how he can join the group before highlighting what a terrible dancer he is

“I wanna be in the group, how do I do it? I’m not a very good dancer, will you teach me?” Cowell asks before the Ghetto Kids answer in affirmative.

“It’s gonna take about ten years,” Cowell jokes as they swarm around him to have a group hug. Take a look at the beautiful moment here: